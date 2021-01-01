From freestyle music 80s
80s Freestyle Music Fan Great Concert Tote Bag
Advertisement
Freestyle music fans ,if you need a cool tee for concerts than this is for you. The eighties is a decade that is very special to many people. The clothes,the music, the vibe was just a different state of mind.Get your Freestyle shirt for the next concert or 80s party you will be going to. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.