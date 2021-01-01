From clarisse
Clarisse - 8050 Sleeveless V Neck Glitter Knit A- Line Dress
Waltz into the party and feel like a queen in evening gown by Clarisse 8050. Simple and yet bursting with sophistication this glitter knit gown offers a sleeveless fitted bodice with wide band on the natural waist. The dress charms in a deep V neckline with sheer mesh support and is paired with a low-cut V shaped back. The skirt flaunts an elegant full-length A-line skirt. Gather loud acclaim of admirations in this amazing creation by Clarisse. Model is wearing Rose Gold color. Style: clari_8050 Details: Glitter Knit Sheer mesh inset Sleeveless High waist V back Invisible back zipper closure Length: Long Neckline: V Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.