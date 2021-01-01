From currey and company
Currey and Company 8049 Bel Mondo 1 Light Floor Lamp Contemporary Gold Leaf / Satin Black Lamps Floor Lamps
Currey and Company 8049 Bel Mondo 1 Light Floor Lamp Currey and Company 8049 Bel Mondo 1 Light Floor LampRadiant and glamorous, the Bel Mondo 1 light floor lamp by Currey and Company is a perfect way to dress up your room. Show off your personality with this glamorous floor lamp featuring wrought iron material and incandescent or fluorescent lamping.Features:Material: Wrought IronSocket Finish: BrassSwitch Type: 3 Way Turn KnobCord Color: GoldCord Length: 12'Specifications:Height: 70"Diameter: 16"Width: 16"Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts per Bulb: 150Bulb Base: MediumMax Wattage: 150Shade Top Diameter: 22.63"Shade Bottom Diameter: 22.63"Shade Height: 12"Replacement Glass/Shade Sku: 0475-OWHShade Top Detail: Off White Linen / Cotton Contemporary Gold Leaf / Satin Black