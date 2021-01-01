Decorate Your Next Celebration With This Package Of Vibrant Honeycomb Fans. They Are Made Of Durable Heavy Paper And Feature A Beautiful Honeycomb Design, Convenient String Loop For Hanging, And Sturdy Cardboard Sides. Available In A Variety Of Sizes And Colors Designed To Elevate Your Event. Ideal For Indoor And Outdoor Celebrations Like Weddings, Birthdays, Graduations, And More.honeycomb Fans Are Folded Flat For Delivery. To Assemble Simply Unfold Fan, Secure Cardboard Sides With Self-Adhesive Strips And Hang.these Paper Honeycomb Fans Are Sold In A Package Of 5. - 8 Pink Tissue Honeycomb Fan - Quantity: 5 - Wedding Packaging by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.