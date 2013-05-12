8-10mm Black Tahitian Pearl and 12.5-13mm Black Freshwater Cultured Pearl Sterling Silver Lariat Necklace

Complement your look with this exquisite Miabella Black Tahitian Pearl and Black Freshwater Cultured Pearl Lariat Necklace. Crafted in lustrous sterling silver, this alluring necklace features gleaming black, natural-shape Tahitian pearls (8-10mm) descending from black Freshwater Cultured pearls at the center of the necklace to form a lariat style. This amazing necklace measures 36-inches in length and secures using a cubic zirconia magnetic clasp. Enhanced with high polish finish, this black pearl necklace is a unique addition to any jewelry collection.