From miabella

8-10mm Black Tahitian Pearl and 12.5-13mm Black Freshwater Cultured Pearl Sterling Silver Lariat Necklace

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Complement your look with this exquisite Miabella Black Tahitian Pearl and Black Freshwater Cultured Pearl Lariat Necklace. Crafted in lustrous sterling silver, this alluring necklace features gleaming black, natural-shape Tahitian pearls (8-10mm) descending from black Freshwater Cultured pearls at the center of the necklace to form a lariat style. This amazing necklace measures 36-inches in length and secures using a cubic zirconia magnetic clasp. Enhanced with high polish finish, this black pearl necklace is a unique addition to any jewelry collection.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com