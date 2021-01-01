From reebok work
Reebok Work 8 Rapid Response RB
The Reebok Work Rapid Response RB (rubber bottom) metal-free work boot offers plenty of comfort, support, so you are ready for anything at a moment's notice. Part of the Military Work Collection. Style number: RB8850 (Coyote). Cattle hide leather and ballistic nylon upper. Mid-profile work boot with an XTR Extra Wide Composite Toe Cap that meets ASTM F2413 I/C (Impact and Compression), EH (Electrical Hazard) standards. Traditional lace-up design for a secure fit. Side zipper with hook-and-loop strap for easy on and off. Padded tongue and collar for added comfort. Nylon mesh lining provides excellent breathability. Removable F2A PU cushion footbed with shock eliminator heel cushion for superior comfort. Cushioned EVA midsole offers supportive all-day comfort. Extra wide toe for a roomier fit. Dual-density Mountain Trail rubber outsole is oil, heat, chemical, and abrasion resistant. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Shaft: 7 3 4 in Platform Height: 1 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 8, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.