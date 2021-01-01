8'White Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

Bring the feel of the forest into your home during the holidays with this decorative Christmas tree. Made to mimic the real thing, this tree stands on a metal frame to keep it standing straight, and features lush spruce branches made from plastic that stay evergreen all year long. Perfect for those cramped by time or space, this tree is ideal for adoring any corner in your living room or den. Just add a strand of lights and your favorite ornaments on the boughs and enjoy the feel of the holiday spirit. Size: 6' H