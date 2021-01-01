8-Piece Rattan Patio Conversation Set With Cushions-Blue

Brighten your backyard with the 8 Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set and make the outside of your home just as inviting as the inside. This wicker patio set is modern, trendy, providing the user with versatility by way of the unique re-configurable design. Mix and match the patio chairs to create the perfect seating arrangement for your outdoor space. Decorative, functional, and durable this backyard furniture set creates an inviting space where you and your family can enjoy for years to come. Cushion Color: Blue