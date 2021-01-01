8 Piece Measuring Cups Set, Stainless Steel Measuring Cups With Silicone Handle, Metal Stackable Kitchen Tools And Gadgets For Cooking, Baking, Dry, W

This product is made of stainless steel with precise scale.made out for measuring flour, liquid, particles, seasonings and for other usages.Both baking and cooking needs accuracy. Most recipes of baking and cooking require precise proportion and quantity of ingredients to make excellent food with good flavor. Adding the wrong amounts of ingredients may result in a food disaster. Having an accurate kitchen measuring set is absolutely a good start. Bring Measuring cups set home now! They are clear, accurate, easy to read and will never rub off, with both metric and US measurements on. perfect for measuring in kitchen. It is a necessary measuring cup for your home