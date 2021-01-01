8-Piece Bed-in-a-Bag - Split King (Comforter Set: Dark Blue, Sheet Set: Light Blue)

Advertisement
Premium Bed-In-A-Bag 8-Piece Set: Split King SizeIncludes: 1 King/Cal King Comforter Set and 1 Split King 5 Piece Microfiber Sheet Set: 1 King/Cal King Comforter 104" x 90", 2 King Pillow Shams: 20" x 36", 2 Twin XL Fitted Sheets 39" x 80" x 15" Pocket, 2 King Pillowcases 20" x 40", and 1 King Flat Sheet 108" x 102"Generous all season down alternative plush polyester filling. Made from ultra soft premium mircofiber fabric. Gentle on skin, shell and filling made from 100% hypoallergenic materials. Durable sewn through box stitch design prevents fill shift.Ultrasoft wrinkle resistant microfiber is breathable, stain resistant, hypoallergenic, and resistant to dust mites. Fully elasticized deep pocket fitted sheet fits your mattress snug from 5 inches up to 15 inches deep.Easy Care: Machine wash in cold water with similar colors. Tumble dry low. Do not bleach.