Yaheetech 31.5-in 8-Panel Dog Exercise Pen, Black
Give your furry pal a safe place to romp with the Yaheetech 8-Panel Dog Exercise Pen. This heavy-duty playpen is an ideal place for your dog—or maybe even your duck or rabbit pal—to stretch his legs and play. It features eight panels that can be set up in multiple ways to suit your needs—either in the shape of a rectangle, octagon or square. The easy design doesn’t require any tools to set up and you can even connect several playpens together to create a large area for your favorite sidekick to run around. It’s the perfect way to let your buddy be a little “ruff” and tumble—without worry!