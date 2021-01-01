GRACIOUS LIVING 8-Pack Black 4-Tier Plastic Garage Storage Shelving Unit (32 in. W x 55 in. H x 14 in. D)

We all have sporting equipment, groceries, old toys, and other random objects around the house that need a shelf to be stored on. You can say goodbye to the household clutter with the trusted Gracious Living 4-Tier Garage Storage Shelf. This 4-tier storage shelf features durable resin material that will never rust, dent, or peel, making it perfect for both indoor or garage use. With its simple, no-tool setup, lightweight body, and black coloring you can easily make this storage unit work in any room of the house. Stop collecting all the clutter and throw your to-be-stored items on the Gracious Living 4-Tier Garage Storage Shelf.