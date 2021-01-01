From bocci
73.8 LED Multi-Light Pendant by Bocci - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (BOC-73.8-RCT-30-108)
The 73.8 LED Multi-Light Pendant by Bocci proves that modern design elements dont always necessitate clean, straight lines, or die-cast aluminum. This eight-piece design by Omer Arbel evokes a design reminiscent of schooling jellyfish, that when illuminated creates a whimsical dreamscape of light and motion. These glass shades are created by blowing molten glass into vessels made of heat-resistant ceramic fabric. This resulting design makes this multi-light pendant light perfect for residential and commercial installations. In 2005, Bocci began with just one product: the 14 pendant light, which quickly became a modern design success. Today, Bocci offers a collection of contemporary lighting, often in the form of single and multi-light pendants and chandeliers. With headquarters in Vancouver and Berlin, Bocci is structured as a cooperative group of designers, artisans, technicians and more who work together to develop more extraordinary objects. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Clear.