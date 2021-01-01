From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 8” Kalanchoe Artificial White Vase (Set of 3) Silk Plants, Mauve
Add a Splash of color with this Set of three artificial Kalanchoe Plants; planted in a white vase, these bold blossoms are nestled amongst dark, lifelike leaves. Great for arranging along a bookshelf or window will. Shop with confidence knowing our floral and plant collections. . . "Looks so real, they're Nearly Natural! " Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head Designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry. Nature Overall product dimensions: 8 in. H x 8 in. W x 8 in. D; planter/vase dimensions: H: 3. 5 in. W: 3. 5 in. D: 3. 5 in. Silk Plants are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. Measurements are from the bottom of the pot/planter to the furthest extended leaf or branches on the tree. Width Dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched Dimension. No maintenance required; no watering. Looks full and fresh every day. Bold, realistic blossoms. Nestled amongst lifelike leaves. Housed in white vase. Great for displaying all together or individually.