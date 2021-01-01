HoliScapes 8 in. Tall 10-Count Sugar Coated LED Gumdrop Multi-Colored Christmas Pathway Lights A/C Powered

LED Gumdrop Christmas Pathway Lights - Set of 10. Each Bulb is 8 in. Tall and sits flush on any surface. Electric Gumdrop LED Christmas Pathway Lights can be used to represent the traditional guiding lights of welcome during the holiday season. These Pathway Lights can be used indoors or outdoors along a walkway, driveway, patio or porch for an illuminating accent to your seasonal decorating. This kit includes: 30 ft. green electric string light cord with end to end connectors with 36 in. spacing between each bulb socket. 10 - Multi-colored 8 in. LED Bulbs (colors are green, blue, yellow red and white) . Safe and easy to assemble and store for many years of use.