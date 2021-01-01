Household Essentials 8 in. H x 10 in. W x 13 in. D Black Canvas Cube Storage Bin 2-Pack, Black with Black Polka Dot Fabric

2-toned small tapered storage bins give you style and structure with eye-catching, fabrics that capture your fancy even as they conquer your clutter. Each storage bin has a bright geometric design with vibrant, contrasting colors that make the print pop. Tapered sides create even more interest by drawing your eye along a diagonal line. Built-in grommet handles make filling and moving your bins nearly effortless. The bins' wider top and narrower base make it easy to stow away your items and even easier to get them back out again when you need them. With a wire frame and reinforced bottom, you can be organizing in no time. And more importantly, have fun doing so. Color: Black with Black Polka Dot Fabric.