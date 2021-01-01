WEDOHOME INC 25.8 in. H Rectangular Laptop Desks with Adjustable Height-Black

Work the way you want with Seville Classics' Tempered Glass Mobile Laptop Desk Cart. This premium quality mobile desk features a thick tempered glass desk top in black. Designed with mobility in mind, the cart features four smooth-gliding, 1.5 in. casters so you can take your work with you; 2-lock so the desk stays where you leave it. Easily move your laptop or writing workstation to any space in your home, dorm, or office. Manually-adjust the desk's height and keep it there with the locking knob. Desk features a steel frame for stability, durability, and strength.