From evideco llc
EVIDECO LLC 8 in. D x 6 in. H x 7 in. W Pink/White Paper Cube Storage Bin
This set of 4 storage totes is made of paper rope with an easy-to-wash drawstring off-white liner. Perfect for your bathroom, home or office, these baskets are great for storing towels, toys, blankets or anything else you need to organize. Wipe with a damp cloth. Shallow basket measures 5 in. L x 3.8 in. W x 3.8 in. H, Small basket 6.4 in. L x 4.8 in. W x 4.8 in. H, Medium basket 7.8 in. L x 6 in. W x 5.4 in. H, Large basket 8.4 in. L x 7.4 in. W x 6 in. H. Color pink-fuchsia, 6 colors available. Imported from France, made in PRC. Neatly store baby supplies, toys, crafts, linens, laundry and more. Get convenient, simple and lightweight storage and organization. This pretty set of paper rope storage tote baskets will bring a natural touch to your decor as well as being functional and will be a welcomed addition to any bathroom. Color: Pink/White.