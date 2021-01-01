Cook N Home 8 in. Aluminum Non-Stick Omelette Pan

The Cook N Home Marble Red one-piece 8, 9. 5, & 11" Nonstick saute omelet fry pan skillet set, is made of thick gauge aluminum that provides even/quick heat conduction and prevents hot spots. Nonstick makes food release, cleaning, flipping, and tossing easy and allows for healthy cooking. Long riveted handle with hole for hanging is comfortable to hold, stays cool, and non-slip; oven safe to 375F. Flat, wide, and thick bottom for a large cooking surface, is multipurpose, and keeps temperature. Flared sides for pouring, stirring, and sliding food out. Induction compatible. Works on: gas, electric, glass, halogen, ceramic, glass etc. Dishwasher safe.