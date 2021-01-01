From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 8 ft. Pre-Lit Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 800 Warm White Lights
Evoke a winter wonderland this season with the help of this flocked artificial Christmas tree. Easy to set-up and entirely maintenance-free, this winter-inspired artificial Christmas tree boasts a robust silhouette of realistic looking foliage consisting of 4892 easy-to-bend branches for showcasing your own personalized ornaments and holiday accents - all fully flocked with faux snow, creating a picturesque Christmas. Arriving pre-strung with 800 warm white lights to eliminate tangles and carefully stabilized on a metal stand, this enchanting 8 ft. tall flocked artificial Christmas tree will undoubtedly transform any home or office into a joyous holiday setting for years to come. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75-years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.