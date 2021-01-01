From pyrex
Pyrex 8 Cup Measuring Cup
The Pyrex 8-Cup Measuring Cup makes it easy for you to prepare your meals. It's made from thick glass to be sturdy enough to stand up to everyday use. In addition, it's completely see-through, so you can easily monitor whatever it holds. This Pyrex measuring cup gives you a lot of room while preparing recipes for groups of all sizes, making it ideal for not just everyday use but also for throwing parties or simply entertaining guests. It's safe to clean in the dishwasher and to use in the microwave, so cleaning, maintenance and heating up ingredients is easy and convenient. This Pyrex 8-Cup Measuring Cup can freeze without cracking, as well. Its solid and smooth surface prevents it from absorbing odors or staining, which makes it easier to maintain over time. Clear markings on this microwave-safe measuring cup allow you to accurately measure out dry or liquid ingredients. The handle and spout make it easy to pour just the right amount.