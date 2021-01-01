Electrolux 8 Cu. Ft. ElectricFront Load Dryer EFME627UTT
Description
27" Electric Dryer with 8.0 Cu. Ft. Capacity, IQ-Touch™ Controls, Predictive Dry™, Luxury-Quiet™, Gentle Tumble™, 9 Dryer Programs, Sensor Dry, Perfect Steam™, Delay Start, 15-Minute Fast Dry, Instant Refresh™, and ENERGY STAR® Certified: Titanium. Knows after 90 seconds a more accurate time your clothes will be dried to perfection so you don't have to keep checking on your load. A more precise sensor for a better dry to protect your clothes from over-drying, but also to help make sure you don't have wet clothes left in the load. Gently releases wrinkles and reduces static to keep clothes looking their best. Perfectly dry every item with tailored cycles for towels, allergen, delicates, and more. Quickly dry the items you need most. Remove wrinkles and quickly refresh items with steam in 10 minutes. Takes care of delicate and expensive activewear garments. Enjoy easy loading no matter how your washer and dryer are configured. Electrolux dryers meet strict criteria to guarantee high-quality energy efficient performance. Pull-to-Open Door: Yes. IQ-Touch™ Controls: Yes. Perfect Steam™ Dry System: Yes. Dry System: Predictive Dry™. Sound System: Luxury-Quiet™. Lighting: Luxury-Design® LED. Tumble System: Gentle Tumble™. Moisture System: Yes. Dryer Drum: Stainless Steel. Tumble Speed (RPM): 50. Reversible Door: Yes. Adjustable Leveling Legs: Yes. NSF® Certified/Sanitize: Yes. Timed Dry (30,45,60,75): Yes. Allergen: Yes. Heavy Duty/Towels: Yes. Normal: Yes. 15-Min. Fast Dry: Yes. Activewear: Yes. Mixed Load: Yes. Delicates: Yes. Instant Refresh™: Yes. Temperature Selections: 5. Add Steam: Yes. Electronic Auto Dry System: Ye. Manual Timed Dry Selections: 4. Delay Start (hours): 12. Extended Tumble: Yes. Anti-Static: Yes. Line Dry: Yes. Dryness Levels: 5. Width: 27". Depth: 31 1/2". Height: 38". Height w/ Pedestal: 53 1/4". Volts: 240V. Amps: 30A. Heating Element: 5,400 Watts. Power Supply Connection Location: Rear. Parts: 3 Year Limited. Labor: 1 Year Limited.