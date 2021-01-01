From zinus
Zinus 8” Comfort Support Hybrid Mattress, Twin
Slumber 1 by Zinus 8” Comfort Support Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress, TwinLUXURIOUS SLEEP FOR LESS – Beginning with a soft quilted top and finished with a pressure-relieving base of durable foam and supportive pocket springs to perfectly cushion your joints and spine, this high-quality design is as easy on your body as it is on your walletSUBSTANTIAL COMFORT – Made with 1 inch high-density foam and a 7 inch base layer of pocketed springs for support and pressure-relieving softness; ideal for stomach sleepers and average to heavy-weight individualsCERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and contentEXPERTLY PACKAGED - Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hoursWorry-free 10 year limited warranty included; Twin mattress supports a maximum weight of 250 lbs, while all other sizes can support up to 500 lbsSee our assortment of Zinus products