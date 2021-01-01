From roper
Roper 8 Chunk Boot
The Roper 8 Chunk Boot will make sure you put your best foot forward on every occasion. Synthetic upper with decorative stitching on shaft. Slip-on design with boot pulls at each side for easy on and off. Breathable fabric lining. Cushioned man-made insole for all-day comfort. Lightweight rubber outsole. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 13 oz Circumference: 14 in Shaft: 8 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.