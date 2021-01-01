From unique loom
5' x 8' Blue and Beige Floral Rectangular Area Throw Rug
Advertisement
From the Noble Collection, promise comfort to your chic and boho-style decor with this beautiful machine-woven rectangular designed rug. It displays a unique blend of distressed traditional floral patterns and dark tones. Made of polyester with a perfect cotton backing, it is stain-resistant and easy to clean. Ensuring a soothing underfoot feel, the lovely accent will become the focal point of your decor. It will be apt for heavy-traffic areas like living rooms, dining rooms, etc.Product Features: Color(s): blue, beige, red, orange, gray and ivory. Machine woven. Medium pile. Backing: yes. Farmhouse style floral patterned rug. Recommended for indoor use only. Easy-to-clean, stain resistant and does not shed. Use rug pad to reduce slipping and sliding. Rug pad sold separately. Made in TurkeyCare instructions: Spot clean only. Regular vacuuming. Use a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenly. In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 5' wide x 8' long. Pile height: 0.25"Material(s): polyester. Backing: cotton