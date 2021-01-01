MF Studio 7PCS Outdoor Patio Dining Set Metal Furniture Set, 6 x Swivel Chairs with 1 Rectangular Umbrella Wood Like Table for Outdoor Lawn Garden

MF Studio 7pcs metal furniture set Include 6pcs Swivel dining chairs and 1pc rectangular dining table Outdoor swivel dining chairs: Dimension: W22" x D25" x H35", Seat cushion 2.7" Weight capacity: 300lbs Material: Power-coated steel frame, sponge filled seat and breathable fabric cover. All weather resistant, UV protected. 360° swivel ergonomic design, provide you extra comfort Elegant seat back design makes your garden or backyard more beautiful Rectangular outdoor dining table: Dimension: 60"L x 37.4"W x 28"H Dimension of umbrella hole: 1.57", fits most patio umbrella Material: Power-coated steel frame, all weather, rust and UV resistant. PVC table top. Wooden-like table top fits more with your backyard or garden. Table suitable for 6 persons. Features: Extra large dimension: Table: L59.84" x W37.4" x H28.35"; Swivel chair: seat height 15.5", seat width 20". Extra large dimension is suitable for 6 people and your family can enjoy leisure time with our dining sets. Sturdy steel frame: Our metal table and chair furniture set is made of sturdy metal steel with powder coating, which is rust and all weather resistant. Do not need special maintenance. Outdoor and indoor occasion: Our dining sets is not only suitable for outdoor garden lawn patio pool coffee time but also suitable for indoor kitchen living room dinner time. Comfortable Design: Smooth 360 degree swivel chairs with high density spun polyester cushion, you do not need to worry about cold or hard when sitting on our dining chairs. Search MF Studio for more patio furnitures: You can search MF Studio and find more patio dining furnitures for your home. You can also match our single patio dining chairs and tables as your preference and be the designer for your home only. 1 year guarantee: If you have any question about our products or assembly, please feel free to contact with our professional service team: service@alphamarts.com. Hope to receive your good feedback for our products! Note: This set includes 4ctns and may be delivered on different time, please wait patiently for all packages. If you have any question about the delivery, you can contact with our service team: service@alphamarts.com.