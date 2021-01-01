7pc Patio Dining Set with Expandable Table & 6 PE Rattan Chairs - Captiva Designs

CAPTIVA DESIGNS The patio dining chairs are made of PE rattan and strong steel frame, which is durable to withstand snow, rain and wind. Also, the perfect combination of rattan and steel can withstand the test of time and high temperatures well for long time using. PE rattan is suitable for making various indoor and outdoor furniture for many places: Porch, Patio, Garden, Lawn, Backyard, and Indoor. Besides, it has good waterproof and breathable performance, and is easy to clean. The cushions are constructed with soft sponge filling and polyester cover for easily removing and cleaning.