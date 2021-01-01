7pc Jamison Two-Tone Counter Height Extendable Dining Table Set White - Picket House Furnishings

The Picket House Furnishings 7PC Counter Height Dining Set is the missing piece to your home! This set includes a table and six chairs. This table comes with a 16" extension leaf to easily accommodate any last minute guests. Need a little extra storage space? No problem here, this table comes with a drawer on each end of the table. The chairs comes with a wooden seat and a slat back, perfecting that cottage chic style. The wire brush, gray finish is featured on the table top and on the seats, while the transitional white covers the bases and back of chairs. Add this set to your home to perfect the cottage chic style!