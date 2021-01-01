7pc Queen Atlas Jacquard Comforter Set - Gray

Find the perfect luxurious bedroom look with the Atlas 7 Piece Jacquard Comforter Set. This polyester jacquard comforter features a geometric design with a solid color reverse to create a gorgeous transitional look. The 2 matching shams mirror the pattern of the comforter, while a solid bed skirt adds a clean finish to the bed. Also included are 3 decorative pillows with emboridered details provide the finishing touches to the jacquard comforter set. Machine washable for easy care, this transitional style comforter set brings an elegant update to your bedroom decor. Size: Queen. Color: Gray.