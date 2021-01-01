Fine Art Lamps 798250ST Vol de Cristal Two-Light Wall Sconce with Tapered Beveled Crystals Platinized Silver Leaf Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up

Fine Art Lamps 798250ST Vol de Cristal Two-Light Wall Sconce with Tapered Beveled Crystals The Vol de Cristal Collection presents innovative lighting designs evocative of wings in flight. Graceful sweeps of tapered beveled crystals are precisely set in metal wings and feature an airy platinized silver leaf finish for a refined visual effect to uplift any traditional or contemporary setting. Features:ADA compliantIncludes decorative 40-watt candelabra-base bulbsSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 22"Width: 14"Extension: 4"ADA: YesFine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Up Lighting Platinized Silver Leaf