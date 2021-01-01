La Femme - 27982 V Neck Off Shoulder Knit Lace Sheath Long Dress

Elevate a timeless style with some dramatic touches wearing La Femme 27982 long formal dress. Fashioned in a sophisticated knit lace the dress boasts a fold over off-the-shoulder V Neckline transcending a surplice style fitted bodice. A sheath silhouette full length hemline further enhanced the look of this dress. Amplify the glamour for those black-tie events with lace pumps and a diamante-trimmed clutch and you will be all set to be a Diva styled by La Femme. Style: lafemme_27982 Details: Lace Fold over off shoulder Faux wrap Surplice bodice Semi fitted Back Zipper closure Fully Lined Floor length Length: Long Neckline: V Neck Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.