Golden Lighting 7936-6 Atom 6 Light 28" Wide Chandelier - Dual Colored Rings Brushed Steel / Chrome / Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Golden Lighting 7936-6 Atom 6 Light 28" Wide Chandelier - Dual Colored Rings FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 26-3/8"Minimum Height: 28-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 70-3/8"Width: 27-5/8"Depth: 26"Product Weight: 15.84 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Steel / Chrome / Brushed Steel