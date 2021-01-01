BEHR ULTRA 1 qt. #790B-5 Simple Silhouette Semi-Gloss Enamel Exterior Paint & Primer

BEHR ULTRA Exterior Paint & Primer delivers excellent durability and stain-blocking properties. Paint with peace of mind, BEHR ULTRA Exterior Paint resists rain in as little as 60 minutes after application. This radiant semi-gloss enamel sheen creates a sleek appearance on your home’s exterior accents, and is ideal for trim, shutters and doors, including garage doors, as well as windows and outdoor furniture.*A PRIMER COAT MAY BE NEEDED ON SOME SURFACES. SEE BACK LABEL FOR DETAILS. Color: Simple Silhouette.