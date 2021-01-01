79 Years Old 79th Birthday Decoration Vintage October 1942 T-Shirt

October 79th Birthday Shirts for men, women, dad, mom, wife, mother, husband with themed graphic for legend man or woman queen turning 79 years old who born in October 1942 celebrating for 79th birthday party with family and friends with decorations. Born in October 1942 79 years of being awesome retro vintage decorations. Complete your collection of birthday party accessories for him / her who's turning 79 years old limited edition October 1942 retro 79th Birthday Shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem