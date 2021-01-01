79 Years Loved in Española Abuela 79 Años Amada Premium T-Shirt

Cute bilingual 79th Birthday ideas and flower grandma garden aesthetic decorations - pun joke quote saying for your great grandmother, grandma, mom, aunt, or sister who's turning seventy-nine this year. Or celebrating an 79th anniversary. 79 Años de Amor - Celebrating 79th birthday flower design for women that have been loved for 79 years. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.