Inval 50.79 in. Smoke Oak Rectangular 4 -Drawer Computer Desk with File Storage

Computer Desk finished in a rich Smoke Oak laminate with durable melamine which is stain, heat and scratch resistant. It is constructed from manufactured wood. This unit offers a 1 thick work area positioned on top of chrome metal risers. It features 2mm edge banding as well as two (2) pedestals for ample storage. One pedestal has two accessory drawers and one file drawer. The file drawer can accommodate both letter and legal sized files and has full extension metal drawer glides. The second pedestal has an additional accessory drawer and a storage compartment concealed by a door. Both drawers and door have brushed metal handles, and both pedestals include plastic base gliders to protect the unit when moving it. Assembly is required.