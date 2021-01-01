Corbett Lighting 79-41 Cesto Single Light 7-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant with Fabric Shade Napoli Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Corbett Lighting 79-41 Cesto Single Light 7-1/2" Wide Mini Pendant with Fabric Shade FeaturesHang straight canopy included for sloped ceiling compatibilityHand crafted from ironIncludes linen shadeCan be installed on vaulted ceilingsRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6", (2) 12", and (1) 18" downrodCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for dry locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-3/4"Maximum Height: 54-3/4"Width: 7-1/2"Depth: 7-1/2"Canopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Napoli Bronze