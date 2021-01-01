Elegant Lighting 7871D34 Aurora 15 Light 32" Wide 2 Tier Candle Style Chandelier with Crystal Accents Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Elegant Lighting 7871D34 Aurora 15 Light 32" Wide 2 Tier Candle Style Chandelier with Crystal Accents The Aurora Collection is a simple and elegant classic statement heavily dressed in glittering crystal. The extra-large crystal drape is on trend for that contemporary touch to the classic icon.Features:Classic styling with crystal accentsTaper candle style lightsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaRecommended for use in dry locationsRequires (15) 40 watt incandescent candelabra (E12) base bulbDimensions:Height: 34"Width: 32"Wire Length: 60"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 15Voltage: 110v, 125vWattage: 600Watts Per Bulb: 40 Chrome