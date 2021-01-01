7829G35G/SS Alexandria 35" Gold 15 Light Chandelier With Clear Swarovski Elements Crystal Trim

Part of Alexandria Collection from Elegant LightingGold finishGold finished steel hardwareSteel and glass fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 15Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 600wVoltage: 110v-125vSwarovski elements crystal trimNumber of tiers: 2.Just like the wonders of ancient Egypt, Alexandria collection hanging fixtures are a marvel to behold. They blend the imperial beauty of a traditional chandelier with the brilliant colors of Russian folk art. Sculpted clear glass arms drip with draped crystal octagon strands and precision-cut drop crystals. The molded glass frame and flower-shaped bobÃ©ches come in vivid colors â red, green, or blue with a gold finish. Chrome or gold finish with clear glass is also available. Certain to create awe in any room, especially a kitchen, dining room, or living room.