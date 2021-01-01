Faviana - 7755 Sleeveless V Neck High Slit Faille Satin Dress

Advertisement
Claim that look of sophistication wearing this classy and gorgeous evening gown by Faviana 7755. This faille satin dress features a sleeveless V-neck faux surplice style bodice with asymmetrical pleats. The long skirt begins from the natural waist with fine pleats and reveals a thigh-high slit for a peek of those sexy legs. Fine ruching at the back defines a more flattering figure as it reveals a mid-open style held by double spaghetti shoulder straps. Stand out among the fashion stars as you twirl and dance all night long in this Faviana masterpiece. Style: faviana_7755 Details: Stretch Faille Satin Stretch Faille Satin; 97% Polyester 3% Spandex Matte jersey lining; 100% Polyester Closure includes zipper hook & eye High slit Spaghetti Straps Ruched Length: Long Neckline: V-Neckline Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.