Generation Lighting 77437EN3 Academy 13" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Heirloom Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Generation Lighting 77437EN3 Academy 13" Wide LED Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(1) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulb included DimmableCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 12-1/2"Width: 13"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 4.9 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 8"Shade Depth: 13"Canopy Height: 3"Canopy Width: 6"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 9.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulb Included: Yes Semi-Flush Heirloom Bronze