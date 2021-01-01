Bulbrite 773152 Single LED 9" Round Flush Mount Fixture 75W Equivalent 2700K/Warm White White / 2700K Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Bulbrite 773152 Single LED 9" Round Flush Mount Fixture, 75W Equivalent, 2700K/Warm White Features:Complies with the requirements of Appendix JA8 of the Title 24 Part 6 2016 Building Energy Efficiency Standards for Residential and Non residential Buildings which may classify a luminaire as high efficacySuitable for new construction and remodel installationsPop in a light anywhere, no can necessary, install in 4 easy steps See InstructionsIntegrated trim kitFully compatible with all dimmer types Flush Mount White / 2700K