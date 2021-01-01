Generation Lighting 7716602 Bannock 2 Light 14" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 7716602 Bannock 2 Light 14" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(2) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 11-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 49-1/2"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 5.2 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 4-1/4"Shade Depth: 11-1/2"Canopy Height: 1-3/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel