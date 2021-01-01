Generation Lighting 7710402EN3 Sfera 2 Light 14" Wide LED Pendant with Mercury Glass Autumn Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Generation Lighting 7710402EN3 Sfera 2 Light 14" Wide LED Pendant with Mercury Glass FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a mercury glass shade(2) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included Dimmable144" of adjustable chain includedCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsFixture Height: 18-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 164-1/2"Width: 13-1/2"Depth: 13-1/2"Product Weight: 9.9 lbsChain Length: 144"Wire Length: 168"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 19 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Autumn Bronze