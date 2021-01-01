Fine Art Lamps 768620ST Beveled Arcs Gold Single-Light Beveled Crystal Floor Lamp with 3-Way Socket Switch and Laminated Silk Shantung Shade Gold Leaf

From fine art lamps
Fine Art Lamps 768620ST Beveled Arcs Gold Single-Light Beveled Crystal Floor Lamp with 3-Way Socket Switch and Laminated Silk Shantung Shade This groundbreaking concept has dramatic sweeps of arcing beveled crystals, mounted with metal in a warm muted silver leaf or gold leaf finish. Exquisite and innovative, the Beveled Arcs collection is equally effective in dramatizing a tradition or contemporary setting. A true advancement in lighting design for the 21st century and beyond. Look for the distinctive crystals, registered trademarks of Fine Art Lamps (Reg. U.S. Pat & TM Off.) Features:Available in Silver Leaf or Gold Leaf finishLook for the distinctive crystals, which are a registered trademark of Fine Art LampsShade Dimensions: 19.5 x 25 x 12Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 150Wattage: 150Voltage: 120Dimmable: YesHeight: 72"Switch Type: 3-WayFine Art Lamps® - Original lighting designs handcrafted in America and specified world-wide since 1940. Gold Leaf