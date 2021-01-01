Generation Lighting 7679454 Morrison Four Light Ceiling Flush Mount Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Generation Lighting 7679454 Morrison Four Light Ceiling Flush Mount The octagon shaped pendant creates an eye-catching, mid-century-inspired display in your entryway or kitchenFeatures:Lantern is available in both Clear and White Glass. Includes candle covers.Perfect statement piece over a kitchen counter or dining table.Available Finishes: Antique Nickel, Brushed Nickel and Satin BrassAssortment includes: Small, Medium, Large Lantern, Small and Large Flush MountDamp Rated Flush Mount Satin Brass