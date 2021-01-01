La Femme - 27668 Beaded Halter Tulle A-line Dress

Shows off your bubbly personality when you wear this dress by La Femme 27668. Fashions a sleeveless halter neckline with fitted bodice lavishly embellished with beading. The back flaunts an open strappy detail. The tulle skirt opens in a full length A-line silhouette with a high slit. Exhibit exceptional style in this superb evening gown by La Femme. Style: lafemme_27668 Details: Sleeveless Tulle Beaded bodice A-line skirt Slit Strappy back Back zipper Length: Long Neckline: Halter Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.