Golden Lighting 7623 Twelve Light Chandelier from the Homestead Collection Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Golden Lighting 7623 Twelve Light Chandelier from the Homestead Collection Golden Lighting Twelve Light Three Tier Chandelier The Rubbed Bronze finish and wire-bound arms of the Homestead RBZ Collection make it warm and inviting. Tea Stone Glass shades add a splash of texture. Featured here is the 3 Tier Chandelier that will match any foyer, living, dining, or lobby décor. Features: Requires 12x60w Medium Bulbs (Not Included)3 TiersShade: 12 Tea Stone Glass ShadesFinish: Rubbed BronzeIncludes 120" of Chain for Hanging Dimensions: Width/Diameter: 29.5"Height: 41"Glass Width: 7.5"Glass Height: 4" Rubbed Bronze