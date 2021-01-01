From haws
Haws 7610 Barrier-free single action swing-down eye/face wash with AXION MSR™ eye/face wash head designed to be mounted on either rear of sink or
Haws 7610 Barrier-free, single action swing-down eye/face wash with AXION MSR eye/face wash head designed to be mounted on either rear of sink or counter top. Barrier-Free Pull Down Eye/Face Wash Lab units like the 7610 barrier-free pull down eye/face wash are installed in accessible sink locations for quick locating and convenient operation. Twin Feather-Flo(R) heads are easily activated by the emergency equipments fold-down design. Once activated the Feather-Flo heads are able to provide a quality coverage area for the eyes and face with their soft flowing streams of water. Features: Extended-length pull down arms are designed to accommodate wheel chair access. Dust covers allow for the 7610 to stay protected from debris when not in use. Activation and deactivation occur at a 45 degree angle limiting splash of water onto counter or wall. Rear mount design allows the sink to remain open to other uses. Model 7610 is certified by CSA & IAPMO to meet the ANSI Z358.1-2004 Standard for Emergency Eyewash and Shower Equipment. Eye Wash Stainless Steel