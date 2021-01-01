From sea gull lighting
Sea Gull Lighting 7543502-962 Clip Ceiling Flush Mount Transitional Two-Light Fixture, Brushed Nickel Finish
Advertisement
SOPHISTICATION AND DESIGN: Featured in the decorative Clip Ceiling Flush Mount Collection, this dining room); study; foyer; or even outdoor patio chandelier is the perfect option for brightening up any space in your home. Sea Gull Lightings Two Light Ceiling Flush Mount featured in elegant Brushed Nickel Finish and adds a touch a style and interest to any room. SEAMLESS FUNCTIONALITY: A great choice for your do-it-yourself project! Our Sea Gull Lighting products are compatible and easily convert to LED with optional replacement lamps. EXPERT RECOMMENDED: When shopping around for a modern light fixture that is sure to compliment any space in your home, Sea Gull Lighting options are the preferred brand choice of builders and electricians. TIMELESS STYLE: Decorative Brushed Nickel Finish to accent and brighten your room. Here at Sea Gull Lighting, we pride ourselves on the attention and care that goes into each and every design of the products we produce. QUALITY AND SAFETY: Meets